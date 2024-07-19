Kyle Colcomb, 27, died while working as a contractor at Atlantic Recycling in Rumney, Cardiff, on July 8.

An inquest into his death was opened at South Wales Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd on Friday by coroner Patricia Morgan.

A coroner’s assistant told the PA news agency that Mr Colcomb, from Newport, died after he became trapped in a machine.

She added: “He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out on July 15 at the University Hospital Of Wales by Dr Richard Jones, who listed the provisional cause of death as compression asphyxia with blunt force injuries to the lower trunk.

The coroner adjourned the case while police and Health and Safety Executive investigations continue.

Colleagues at M&B Hydraulics described Mr Colcomb as an “absolute gentleman” in a statement on social media last week.

They wrote: “We are sad to say Kyle was tragically taken in an on site incident at a site in Cardiff.

“We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of Kyle, who was an outstanding fitter an absolute gentleman and an all round nice guy. Totally irreplaceable.

“Absolute pleasure to have worked with you and have known you RIP to our friend.

“Our thoughts go out to all his family at this terrible time.”