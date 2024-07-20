When the sun is shining, few things can beat al fresco dining, but cleaning the BBQ after greasy sausages and burgers have been sizzling away for hours can fill many with dread.

Fortunately, home and garden furniture experts, VonHaus, are on hand with a series of tips, including an unusual 12p hack to steam clean your grill gates and how a slosh of beer will make your BBQ sparkle.

Why do people rub onions on BBQs? The 12p hack

Effective cleaning techniques needn’t break the bank.

Liam Glennon, senior outdoor leisure buyer at VonHaus explained: “One novel, natural solution to lingering grime is to clean the bars with an onion.

“Lightly turn up the temperature and attach half an onion to a fork to create a makeshift handle. Rub gently over the hot grill so the onion's water naturally leaks across the BBQ - its antibacterial properties will remove any impurities.

“What’s more, unlike many chemical-laden cleaners, it’s safe for food preparation. At 12p a pop, cleaning hacks don’t come much quicker than this.”

What household items can you use to clean a BBQ?





Wondering how you can clean a BBQ without BBQ cleaner? Here are some other cost-effective cleaning hacks to help you enjoy a hot summer with family and friends over the coals, according to Liam.

Beer

Yes, you read that right. Beer isn’t just for sipping on during those balmy summer evenings but can help you say cheers to a clean BBQ.

Its natural acidity can help cut through grease, while its carbonation will help dislodge any stuck-on food particles.

Simply rev up your BBQ to a medium temperature and pour a can of beer over the warmed grates.

Let it settle for a few minutes before scrubbing off with a grill brush to leave your surfaces sparkling.

Any old can of beer will do. No need to waste the good stuff on cleaning duty.

Baking soda

Baking soda will be a permanent fixture in many kitchen cupboards and possesses remarkable cleaning properties.

Simply mix it with a bit of water to form a paste, then apply it to the grates with a brush or sponge.

Let it sit for a few minutes to work its magic, then scrub away the dirt and rinse with water. Your grill will shine like new.

Tin foil

For those hard-to-reach spots, a little aluminium foil can work wonders. Crumple up a sheet of foil into a ball, then use it to scrub away stubborn residue on the grates.

The abrasive texture of the foil will help loosen dirt and grime while its flexibility allows it to adapt to the contours of your grill.

Plus, it's cheap, disposable and eco-friendly making it a win-win for both your BBQ and the planet.