1. Roman Walls

See the impressive remains of a 3rd Century AD Roman fort that once occupied the site, still the basis for the Castle’s modern layout. The once mighty walls were rediscovered by the Marquess of Bute in the late 1800s. Today, original Roman stonework can still be seen around the exterior of the Castle and inside the Visitor Centre.

2. Chariot Corner

Hidden beneath the Castle’s south-east tower is an incredible mural made from cement and plaster, finished in metallic gold paint. Commissioned in the 1980s, the mural depicts scenes from local Celtic life, the Roman invasion of the area and their defeat of the local Silures tribe.

3. Norman Keep

The first motte and bailey castle at Cardiff may have been founded by William the Conqueror himself. The original timber palisade and structures were replaced by the now iconic shell keep, built in stone during the early 1100s. Climb all the way to the top for spectacular views of the city and surrounding area.

4. The Trebuchet

One of the deadliest military machines of its time, the trebuchet used a sophisticated counterbalance system to hurl large stone projectiles with such a force that they could breach the strongest of fortifications. The example seen at Cardiff Castle was built by local set makers for the Hollywood movie, Ironclad.

5. Battlement Walks

Centuries ago, Roman legionaries and medieval men-at-arms would have patrolled the Castle walls, keeping a watchful eye on the surrounding landscape in a hostile frontier territory. Today, you can enjoy a far more leisurely stroll along almost three sides of the Castle’s parapets, or through the tunnels below.

6. Victorian Apartments

The core of the mansion at Cardiff Castle dates from the 1400s and substantial alterations have been made over the centuries. However, the spectacular Neo-Gothic interiors seen today are the result of a collaboration between the fabulously wealthy 3rd Marquess of Bute, a Victorian aristocrat, and the genius art-architect, William Burges.

7. Wartime Shelters

Few people realise that within the walls of the Castle are tunnels that were repurposed as air-raid shelters during the Second World War. Research has revealed there were dormitories with bunks, kitchens, toilets and first aid posts concealed within the walls. Now, you can see what the shelters may have looked like and hear the sounds from a bygone age.

8. Firing Line Museum

Firing Line is a unique and ground-breaking concept, developed through a joint vision of 1st The Queens Dragoon Guards and The Royal Welsh. A world-class exhibition commemorating over 300 years of distinguished history including the Battle of Waterloo and Rorke’s Drift, as well as more recent service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If you’re in Cardiff but don’t have the time for a full visit, pop into the Public Square on the Castle’s outer green, it’s open free of charge and is a beautiful setting to relax in. While you’re there, grab a bite and a brew from the Castle Café and Bar or pick up a souvenir from the Gift Shop.

