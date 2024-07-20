A council spokesperson said: "As the summer holidays start, our beaches will be even busier - but remember, some restrictions on dogs are in place."

While many Pembrokeshire beaches welcome dogs all year around, there are some restrictions in place between May 1 and September 30.

Between these dates, total dog bans are in place at Tenby North beach – (including the Harbour beach – and Whitesands.

Partial dog bans cover Lydstep, Newgale beach and pebble bank, Coppet Hall (voluntary), Saundersfoot beach and promenade, Tenby Castle and South Beach, Amroth beach and promenade, Poppit Sands, Broad Haven North and Dale.

Look out for the explainer signs when you visit Pembrokeshire beaches. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

You can see and download maps of the beaches and the restrictions in place on the Visit Pembrokeshire website.

These restrictions do not apply to Guide Dogs.

The dog bans are subject to enforcement with a maximum penalty of £500 for breaches of the bylaws.

The council said that since the restrictions came into place on May 1 there have been 198 Fixed Penalty Notices issued.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, the cabinet member for residents services, said: “Summer in Pembrokeshire is great for all the family, including our furry friends.

"There are some of our many beaches where dogs are not permitted and we are reminding visitors and residents alike to stick to the restrictions in place.”