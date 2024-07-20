Minster, affectionately known as Munch, has brought freedom and independence to his owner Zena Cooper since 2016, but he is now nine-and-a half – an age when many guide dogs have already retired.

Zena was born with Marfan syndrome, a disorder that means she is almost completely blind.

Working as a school counsellor, she kept her condition hidden from the world for 40 years until she was partnered with Munch, a labradoodle full of personality.

Her book “What You Can See When You Can’t See – How Blindness Helped One Woman Discover the True Beauty of Life” is full of amusing anecdotes about her relationship with the dog and puts a positive spin on the challenges she faces in daily life.

Zena is pictured with Munch at the launch of her book. (Image: Guide Dogs Cymru)

Zena, from Ammanford, said: “This hairy soulmate has made my life with sight loss not only manageable, but also empowering in ways I would never have imagined.

"To celebrate Munch's 'pawsome' work life, we have decided as a family to name a guide dog puppy after him. The world can never have too many!”

The family aims to raise £2,500 within two years with a series of events, starting with a 55-mile walk around some of Munch’s favourite routes.

This will take place over five days from Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26, with Zena’s daughter Korisha acting as a sighted guide.

“I will be walking with my long cane, while Munch will be at home putting his paws up, testing out what retirement will be like,” said Zena.

“The 55-mile target is significant because it costs £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement.

"Giving back to the Guide Dogs charity is something we are passionate about. Helping to fund more guide dogs like Munch will enable more people with sight loss to live more freely in the sighted world, which is never an easy task.”

Ruth Evans, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs Cymru, has set up a JustGiving page to help Zena raise enough to name a puppy, and more than £840 has already been raised.

To nudge Zena closer to her goal, click here