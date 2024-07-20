Hundreds of people from St Davids and the surrounding area turned out in force last month to protest against the possible shut-down of the city surgery.

Fears over the future of the ‘outstanding’ surgery arose after it was announced that the surgery’s solo GP will resign the General Medical Services contract from October 31.

Recommended action

Patients were told in a letter from the Hywel Dda University Health Board that the recommended course of action is for the surgery to close, followed by a ‘managed dispersal’ of patients, mostly to Solva surgery but also to the surgeries at Fishguard and Haverfordwest, as distance dictates.

The health board said that the future care provision will be discussed at its meeting this coming week on Thursday, July 25.

The authority said that last month's drop-in event at St Davids City Hall, which was attended by around 600 people, gave patients an opportunity to discuss their concerns in person with the Health Board and Llais, the patients' voice organisation for Wales.

Questionnaire

Patients and members of the local community were also able to share their views via a questionnaire.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long-term care, at Hywel Dda University Health Board thanked everyone who gave their views.

She said: "The health board is committed to listening to and engaging with our local populations.

“We would like to reassure patients that we are working to find a sustainable solution from the limited options available so that services can be delivered as locally as possible for patients from the 1 November.

"The main themes picked up during the engagement period include concerns about the impact on the community of St Davids if the surgery were to close, continuity of care and also travel to another GP surgery, especially with regard to public transport."

Ms Paterson continued: “People at the drop-in event were provided with information about the frequency of public transport and other transport support available in the community.

Appreciation

“There was also much appreciation expressed for Dr Stephen Riley and his team and for the care that they have provided over the years.

"We very much appreciate the continuing support given by the community to the team at St Davids Surgery throughout this challenging period.”

The feedback will be considered at Thursday's meeting of the board.

Ms Paterson added: “We will be writing to all patients to inform them of the outcome once a decision is made by the board.”

How to watch the meeting

To read the board papers and watch the meeting on the day, visit: Board Agenda and Papers 25 July 2024 - Hywel Dda University Health Board (nhs.wales) (opens in new tab)