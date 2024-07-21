A Pembrokeshire estate is putting its herd of pedigree Hereford cattle up for auction.
Nearly 150 animals from the herd at Hean Castle Estate, Saundersfoot are listed in a forthcoming dispersal sale, which follows a change in the estate’s farming business.
The Hean Herd has been an iconic sight on the land since it was introduced in 2012 replacing the farm's award-winning dairy enterprise.'
The estate's Home Farm is also being offered for letting, either as a whole or in lots.
This was revealed by Hean Castle Estate this week in a post on its Facebook page, where followers described it as "sad news".
The company said: "We announce with great sadness that, following a strategic review of the Estate’s farming business, the decision has been taken to cease the in-hand business resulting in the dispersal of the ‘Hean’ Herd."
The dispersal sale if the herd will take place on the farm on Saturday, August 24.
For more information, see The Hean Castle Estate on Facebook.
