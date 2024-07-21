Nearly 150 animals from the herd at Hean Castle Estate, Saundersfoot are listed in a forthcoming dispersal sale, which follows a change in the estate’s farming business.

The Hean Herd has been an iconic sight on the land since it was introduced in 2012 replacing the farm's award-winning dairy enterprise.'

The estate's Home Farm is also being offered for letting, either as a whole or in lots.

This was revealed by Hean Castle Estate this week in a post on its Facebook page, where followers described it as "sad news".

The Hereford herd has been on the estate since 2012. (Image: Hean Castle Estate)

The company said: "We announce with great sadness that, following a strategic review of the Estate’s farming business, the decision has been taken to cease the in-hand business resulting in the dispersal of the ‘Hean’ Herd."

The dispersal sale if the herd will take place on the farm on Saturday, August 24.

