Organised by Pembrokeshire Pride, the festival saw hundreds of people going through the doors of Pembroke’s community hub, Foundry House, to be greeted with a colourful array of stalls from supportive businesses and organisations, as well as live music.

Although the weather saw the festival’s outdoor offering reduced in size, there was still plenty going on to inform and entertain the 500 people who bought tickets.

Jackie Jones flies the flag for Pembrokeshire College and the National Education Union (NEU). (Image: Western Telegraph)

The mayor of Pembroke, Ann Mortenson: “I think it’s great because it involves everybody in the community – I’m really happy to come along and be part of it.

“And it shows off what a good venue the Foundry House is.”

Pembrokeshire Pride, which is on the brink of achieving registered charity status, has had a busy year, with a new committee taking over the reins, and collaborations with a number of local groups, such as the Pembroke Town Team.

The Pembrokeshire Pride committee with community engagement officer Lewis George (front). (Image: Western Telegraph)

Its community engagement officer, Lewis George, told the Western Telegraph: “There’s definitely a need and a want for an event of this kind.

"The aim is to unite the factions of the community and bring all our alliances together, and this has certainly happened at the festival."

The top raffle prize for the event was a caravan holiday at Quay West, New Quay, donated by Haven Holidays.

The company’s Cherry Barnett praised the ‘lovely atmosphere' of the festival and said: “We wanted to support because our company is very inclusive and you have to demonstrate what you believe. It’s just about being kind."

Pete Shea with his Gayberystwyth book stall - the only one of its kind in mid and west Wales. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Musical entertainment was provided by Ella Guru, Funktion 22 and up and coming young band Sylvia’s Reign, with drag queen Gigi Spot headlining to conclude the day.

Syrian street food from Serene Cuisine helped feed the hungry crowds.

Entertainment from Ella Guru from Tenby. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Represented at the festival were: Llais, Pavs, Visit Pembrokeshire with Open to All, Pembrokeshire Mind with Roots to Recovery, West Wales Social Workers Party, Stand Up to Racism, Pembrokeshire College/National Education Union, Speak Welsh, Hywel Dda UHB, Pride Cymru/Fast Track, Undivided Training, Volunteers Matter and Pobl Ty Mor.

Hywel Dda UHB's diversity and inclusion team were amongst the information stall-holders. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Officers from Dyfed Powys Police and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also came along to show support.

The main sponsors were Unison Pembrokeshire, Milford Haven Port Authority, Bluestone, Valera and Barti Rum.

Pembrokeshire Pride organises a variety of events for the LGBT+ community during the year includes a brunch every month at different venues, a monthly quiz at The Larder, Johnston and well-being walks, as well as collaborations with community organisations.

To find out more, email hello@pembrokeshirepride.uk