It will be opening its doors in Pier Road, Pembroke Dock, in the building formerly occupied by Wilko,

The store was vacated by Wilko last year after its parent company went into liquidation.

It was one of more than 400 Wilko stores shut down throughout the UK.

Home Bargains - which also has Pembrokeshire stores in Haverfordwest and Milford Haven - announced earlier this year that they would be taking over the Pembroke Dock building.

The Pembroke Dock Wilko store closed last year. (Image: Google Street View)

In March, Home Bargains owner TJ Morris Limited was given permission for external works to the former Wilkinson Stores building, with a new shopfront, new goods doors and refurbishment works, along with the installation of condensers and associated works.

Home Bargains has become one of the biggest privately-owned companies in the UK and has more than 550 stores, with plans to expand to over 1,000.

A banner outside the Pembroke Dock building is announcing Friday, October 26 as the opening date for the new store.

Jobs are also being advertised online and these include a store manager, team leader, team members and a cleaner.