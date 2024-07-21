BAFTA-nominated Sewell, 56, who starred in The Holiday and currently plays Prince Andrew in Netflix’s Scoop, tied the knot with his American actress fiancée Vivian Benitez, 27, at Manorbier Castle.

The castle has its own chapel and is a popular venue for weddings.

The date of the celebrity couple ‘s nuptials has not been named, with the Daily Mail website today on Sunday, July 20 only saying it was 'last week'.

Vivian, 27 and Rufus, 56, announced their engagement earlier this year. (Image: IMDb/Instagram)

However, a post on Manorbier Castle's Facebook page on July 13 said the castle would be closed 'whilst a beautiful wedding takes place' and featured a picture of the chapel entrance decorated with flowers and foliage.

This is Sewell's third marriage and be became engaged to Vivian several months ago during a romantic getaway in Rome.

Manorbier Castle dates back to Norman times. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

According to the Daily Mail, the wedding took place ‘under a cloudless sky’, with the bride wearing ‘a beautiful white gown' and the groom in a cream suit paired with black shoes and tie.

Sewell has a long-time connection with west Wales.

His mother, Welsh-born Jo Sewell, owned The Pelican in Laugharne – the former home of Dylan Thomas’s parents – between 1980 and 2008, and he has been a frequent visitor to the area.