If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

AyooniAyooni, six years old, female, Husky. Ayooni has progressed so far since she first arrived. She finds the joy in life and happiness with others now. She has learned to walk on a harness and enjoys going out to safe places she knows with dog friends. Her next step is finding an understanding home that can continue increasing Ayooni’s confidence and trust in the world and see her flourish!

TufftyTuffty, five years old, female, Cavashon – In foster in Essex. Tuffty came from a breeder and had very little interaction with people before arriving at the rescue. She is currently in a foster home and is thriving. She adores the company of other dogs. She has found the joys of home life and loves having a garden to run around in. Tuffty will need an adult-only experienced home which can help her continue to come out of her shell. Tuffty will take a while or may never get to where people think an “ordinary” dog would in life but she is so worth every second.

ClydeClyde, seven years old, male, German Shepherd. Clyde came from a breeder. He is a big friendly boy who loves to go out on walks. Clyde could be homed as an only dog as long as his adopters were around most of the time, but he could also be homed with other dogs of a similar size. He is looking for an active home where he can get lots of mental and physical stimulation.

ApolloApollo, five months, male, Cane Corso. Apollo and his siblings were an accidental litter brought into the rescue to find breed-experienced loving homes. Apollo is such a delight to look after here but he is being constantly overlooked. He has a great, happy personality and gets on well with dogs of all sizes. He walks on a lead/harness and loves to go out on short walks. He can live with other resident dogs. He can also be an only dog in the home if he can continue to be politely socialised.

NellyNelly, three years old, female, Collie. Nelly has come from a breeder, never lived in a home and has seen very little of the world so can be skittish with new environments and people. She is looking for a collie experienced home that can give her a calm but active lifestyle. She is looking for an adult only home as like most collies she does show herding behaviours and will also need a cat free home.