Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 was dispatched to Dolwen Point, Pendine after the coastguard received a call stating that two people looked to be stuck on rocks.

The lifeboat shout came at 7.40pm and the boat was quickly on the water, with the volunteer crew making best speed to the scene, some seven miles north-east of the Tenby station.

Tenby's all-weather lifeboat the Haydn Miller and the coastguard helicopter make their way to the scene. (Image: Tenby RNLI)

Tenby Lifeboats RNLI posted on Facebook: “As the lifeboat was approaching Dolwen Point, the crew spotted two people leaving the sea and climbing the rocks, before picking up their bags and walking along the coast path.

“With Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 now overhead and HM Coastguard Tenby and Llansteffan Coastguard rescue units on scene, it was soon confirmed that the people had been jumping off the rocks and were in no difficulty, so all units were stood down to return to station.

“The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 8.40pm.”