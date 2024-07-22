Speaking ahead of show, the Cabinet Secretary said: “Being here, at the jewel in the crown of the agricultural calendar, for the first time this year as Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, is both a privilege and an honour.

“Many of the people I will meet this week are not only responsible for putting high quality, sustainable food on our table – but also for helping us address the nature and climate emergency – which threatens that very food production.

“The impact that severe wet weather is going to have on produce, farmers’ pockets and prices for consumers is going to be felt keenly. Resilient ecosystems are the best defence we have in the adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

“We are here to listen and work in partnership with our farmers, landowners and those working to enhance these vital ecosystems, to create a sustainable and resilient farming sector in Wales that’s fit for both the challenges and the opportunities of the future.

“It has been challenging, but I genuinely feel we are making progress through meaningful engagement.

“I have already announced the new timeframe for the introduction of our Sustainable Farming Scheme. We have always said the scheme would not be introduced until it is ready, and I stand by that.

“We have heard and understood the concerns raised through the consultation process. I have already chaired two Ministerial Roundtable meetings and a third will be held here at the Royal Welsh Show this week. We want to continue to develop the partnership approach needed to finalise the design and implementation of the Scheme.

“Providing certainty and stability about future support is something I know is at the top of most farmer’s agendas. That’s exactly why, earlier this week, I also confirmed the availability of a number of schemes to support farmers and landowners before the Sustainable Farming Scheme is introduced in 2026.

“In addition to these schemes, we’ve launched the SFS data confirmation exercise, and announced our intention for BPS to be available again in 2025.

“It is also our intention to continue to support woodland planning and creation through the Woodland Creation Planning Scheme and the Woodland Creation Grant, subject to available budget.

“But I know there are other areas of Welsh Government policy which need further discussion – such as bovine TB and river water quality. We will be discussing these complex issues this week at the Royal Welsh Show, and will continue to work together with the industry in months to come to develop solutions.

“That’s what we are here for – to listen and learn. To work in partnership to create a future where our farmers, who are the backbone of our rural communities, continue to produce the very best of Welsh food to the highest standards, while safeguarding our precious environment.

“With veterinarians, they protect the good health and welfare of their animals – ensuring the safety and quality of food produced in Wales and making our produce is some of the finest anywhere in the world. Their role cannot be underestimated.

“What is clear to me from everyone I have met so far is that they are all passionate about the future of Welsh farming. This sense of pride in farming and being a farmer is what makes the Royal Welsh Show such a fantastic event – and I am sure this year will be no different.”