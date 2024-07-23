On July 17, at Aberystwyth Justice Centre, Gary Davies of Bercoed Uchaf, Bangor Teifi, Llandysul, was sentenced by magistrates.

He had admitted multiple cattle-related offences.

These included three offences under the Cattle Identification Regulations 2007, two offences under the Disease Control (Wales) Order 2003 and three offences under the Tuberculosis (Wales) Order 2010.

He was found to have consistently ignored rules concerning reporting cattle deaths and movements since 2021.

He admitted that he moved 99 cattle while under tuberculosis (TB) restrictions.

Mr Davies' lack of adherence to disease control measures was a longstanding issue as he failed to report cattle deaths and movements from 2021, in breach of the Cattle Identification Regulations 2007.

The correct recording of such movements is crucial for both disease control and food chain integrity.

Movement of cattle to and from his holding occurred within the standstill period, violating the Disease Control Order.

Ceredigion County Council's public protection officers had tried to work with Mr Davies since 2020, advising him of his legal obligations, but to no avail.

Councillor Matthew Vaux, the cabinet member for public protection in Ceredigion, said: "The council’s public protection team supports the farming industry in Ceredigion by providing advice and guidance to farmers to meet the legal standards.

"However, in this instance it was disappointing that the advice given was not heeded which meant the authority had little option but to bring this case to court."

The court imposed £200 fines for each breach of the Cattle Identification Regulations, £300 for the two breaches of the Disease Control Order and £500 for each of the TB Order offences. With costs and a surcharge handed down to Mr Davies, the total amount for him to pay is a hefty £6,091.59.