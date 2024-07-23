The Torch Theatre is inviting adults to take part in Show Off!, part of its Summer School offer.

The theatre is opening its doors to people aged 18 and over for a series of creative sessions.

These sessions will be held on Thursday, August 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 6.30pm to 9pm, and on Saturday, August 31 from 10am to 9pm, and a finale of a showcase performance in the Torch Studio.

No experience is required to take part in Show Off!, which aims to develop creative skills.

Torch artistic director Chelsey Gillard and youth and community senior manager Tim Howe lead the sessions.

Mr Howe said: "We’re so excited to be running our friendly and welcoming adult summer school again this year and cannot wait to meet another group of fantastic participants."

This year, the theatre has been able to offer two places for free, funded by a donation from a previous participant, who said: "I loved that there was an acting class for adults and was so grateful for that.

"It was really fun, I particularly enjoyed the theatre games and the final performance, despite the nerves!"

Last year, Marcela Ayala was also a participant and she has since taken on roles in the theatre's productions of Private Lives and as a support for the Torch Youth Theatre.

She said: "The summer school meant I could re-connect with my inner child through games in a safe place."

To book a place, visit the Torch Theatre website.