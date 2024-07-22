Pembrokeshire County Council is celebrating the full completion of Johnston's Old School Lane development, built by WG Griffiths, which is hailed as an important milestone for the local authority.

The first phase of the housing development was completed late last year and there will soon be more residents moving in.

Built on the former Johnston School site, the development includes community benefits, such as a donation of books to the current Johnston Community Primary School.

Acting headteacher Ross Williams and pupils at Johnston CP School receive book donations from the Community Benefits scheme. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Coucnil)

Acting headteacher Ross Williams said: “A big thank you to Pembrokeshire County Council who have helped us to continue to develop our Unique Core Book Offer, where pupils read high quality texts mapped across each year group.”

The properties are built to be 'homes for life'. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Michelle Bateman, said: “Increasing our supply of general, supported living and adapted properties is key to our Housing Development Programme.

“These new homes will be fantastic for those new tenants moving in and - having developed a local lettings policy in conjunction with Johnston Community Council - we will see local people being able to live in their home community again.”

The development consists of 33 new homes that include a mix of one to five bedroom properties.

The properties are built to meet high energy-efficiency levels to help keep running costs down and are designed for greater future accessibility flexibility, creating a ‘home for life’.

The 33 Old School Lane properties are all energy-efficient. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

This includes ground floor wet rooms in all properties along with low threshold doorways.

Outside the development has permeable block paving, helping to reduce the strain on the existing drainage system and improve the way surface water can drain away.