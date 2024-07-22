That may include parking across a dropped kerb driveway and facing any possible ramifications later.

But you could be making a tricky mistake that could result in legal action being taken against you, here's what you need to know.

Is it illegal to park across a dropped kerb driveway?

Dropped kerbs are typically found in front of driveways to make it easier for cars to enter their property and join the road.

As stated in Rule 243 of the Highway Code, you must not stop or park "in front of an entrance to a property", this can include dropped kerb driveways.

The Rule further adds that you can not stop or park "where the kerb has been lowered to help wheelchair users and powered mobility vehicles."

That means you can not park across a dropped kerb driveway and could face legal action for doing so.

If you were to park across a dropped kerb driveway the local authority is likely to hand you a penalty charge notice (PCN).

What should I do if someone parks in front of my driveway?





According to the Metropolitan Police in London, it is recommended that you politely ask the driver to remove their vehicle from your driveway if it is causing problems.

If this does not work, it is recommended that you contact your local authority.

Similarly, if the person has blocked you in your driveway and you are unable to drive out, you can contact the police to report the incident (using non-emergency lines) in Scotland, England and Wales.

Find out more about the parking regulations in your area by visiting your local authority's website.