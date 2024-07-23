Barry Jones, 42, of Heol Derwen in Merlin’s Bridge, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

Jones was accused of assaulting a woman by beating in Haverfordwest on June 20, as well as strangling her.

He pleaded not guilty to battery, but admitted intentional strangulation.

The court heard that, in his police interview, Jones told officers: “My wife doesn’t lie”.

Prosecutor Regan Walters said this plea was acceptable, and a trial wouldn’t be sought on the battery charge. He formally offered no evidence for the battery offence.

Hannah George, appearing for Jones, asked the court for a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence report to be completed ahead of Jones’ next appearance in the dock.

Judge Huw Rees ordered those reports to be prepared, and told Jones to return to court to be sentenced on August 27.

Judge Rees remanded the defendant back in to custody, and warned Jones that all sentencing options remain open.