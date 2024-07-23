From craft markets to artist-led workshops, bat walks and planetarium sessions, residents and tourists will find numerous ways to enjoy the national park.

The Oriel y Parc National Park Discovery Centre, located close to St Davids Cathedral and several beaches, is prepared to welcome all visitors.

The centre offers free entry and detailed information about experiences in the national park, along with e-bike rentals for exploring the picturesque St Davids countryside.

The discovery centre will also host the exhibition 'Courage and Community – RNLI 200', celebrating 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Younger visitors can join the 'Legends of the Sea Trail' to experience rescues at sea while earning rewards.

The Oriel y Parc's Summer Craft Market on August 10 between 10am and 3pm, offers a unique assortment of handmade crafts.

The Handmade Craft Fairs, hosted by Makers Bizarre, will open every Tuesday from July 23 to August 27 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

'Wednesday Club!' sessions, designed for creative young minds, will offer a series of art and craft activities throughout the summer holidays.

Starting on July 24, the weekly sessions will include making sea trinkets, drawing, constructing collages, and printing with seaweed.

Three Ranger-led walks through the Preseli Hills will explore the region's history, legends and wildlife.

The Craig Talfynydd Walk and the Carningli Circular will be held in July and August.

The Foel Drygarn Walk, aimed at ancient history enthusiasts, will visit one of the Park's best archaeological sites.

The park authority’s popular Bat Walks will run at various locations throughout July and August, offering a fascinating experience with guaranteed bat detector availability.

Visitors can also explore the night sky in the middle of the day at Manorbier’s Giraldus Centre on August 10 and 11.

Using a 360° high-resolution planetarium, attendees can virtually travel through the solar system and experience other worlds.

Further details about these summer activities are available on the official websites, or from the authority's summer ranger, Angharad, who will be readily available throughout the holiday period.