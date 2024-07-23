At the July 24 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s meeting approval is sought to initiate public consultation for designating Cresswell Quay as a Conservation Area.

Cresswell Quay, home to the Cresselly Arms, is “one of the most scenic villages within the National Park and is highly significant as a very early coal port, retaining several buildings of architectural importance,” a report for members states.

There are some 500 conservation areas, defined as “areas of special architectural or historic interest, the character of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance” across Wales, 14 in the national park.

The report for Park members adds: “The designation of a conservation area at Cresswell Quay would recognise the special architectural and historic interest of the village and would ensure that future development either preserves or enhances the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The designation would introduce controls over the demolition of buildings which would require conservation area consent and affords greater protection of works to trees. Officers consider that part of the special interest of Cresswell Quay is the relationship between the village, the estuary and its wooded setting, which is unusual in a Pembrokeshire context.”

It adds: “To date, the Conservation Areas within the National Park have been designated inhouse. However, Cresswell Quay is the home of the Buildings Conservation Officer and to avoid any potential conflict of interest or wider public misconception, the public consultation will be undertaken by Linda Jones of Babb Architects, Whitland and Emily Holder, Conservation Assistant, supported by members of the Strategic Policy team.”

Initial engagement with key landowners and the three community councils of the area has already taken place, and a public drop-in event – if consultation is backed - is planned for early August.

Further information on the consultation will also promoted at events including the Pembrokeshire County Show and Martletwy Show.

(Image: Google Maps)

Earlier this year the Cresselly Arms won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales.

The Cresselly Arms averaged 89 points out of a maximum 120 after surveys were conducted across the country by members of other branches.

The recommendation before Park members seeks approval for a formal consultation, as well as drafting a conservation area appraisal and management plan.