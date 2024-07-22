The return of the iconic comedy series was confirmed all the way back in May with its conclusion expected to air this Christmas.

The recent update comes after James Corden and Ruth Jones posted a picture of themselves holding the script for the episode with the caption: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

James Corden fights back tears as he shares update on the last-ever episode of Gavin and Stacey

Appearing on Virgin Radio's The Chris Evans Breakfast, an emotional James Corden discussed the final Gavin and Stacey episode.

He said: "Last night we were like 'oh that's it now. We've finished. We'll never write anything that Pam says again.

"We'll never write interior Gwen's house.

"We'll never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn's done.'"

"We just looked at each other and we were like 'wow - isn't that amazing?'"

Earlier in the month, James Corden appeared on Capital Breakfast and said: "It's written right but now we're doing rewrites. So we have to, we have to remove some time, we have to change some bits around.

"So we've been doing that, it's quite tough because Ruth’s in Sister Act over in the West End at the minute, and I'm doing The Constituent at the Old Vic.

"So we've been doing quite a bit of writing in dressing rooms and things like that. And then both looking at each other being quite tired from the plays but we'll be back at it tomorrow. Back at it Friday. I hope by Friday…it will be done and finished this Friday."