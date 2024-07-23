Oscar Allen, 21, of The Ridgeway in Penally, was called before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

It was alleged that Allen damaged an electronic monitoring ankle tag at his home address on July 17. He had been in lawful custody at the address, which he was then accused of escaping from.

The defendant was charged with criminal damage and escape from lawful custody.

The case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on July 18, where it was sent on to Swansea Crown Court.

Allen was remanded in to custody, and will appear to enter his pleas on August 19.