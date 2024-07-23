Dyfed Shire Horse Farm currently has four drum horses in the King’s Household Cavalry in London.

Major Apollo, formerly known on the farm as Ed, left for the Household Cavalry in late 2019.

He was followed in May 2021 by Willa Rose, now known as Major Juno, who became the first mare to join the cavalry in a history going back to the 1660s.

The newest recruits to the King’s Household Cavalry are Merlin and Jonesy who left the farmyard in the care of the British Army in February.

(Image: Alison O'Doherty)

Two of the drum horses, including Major Juno and one as yet unconfirmed guest, will return to the farm next month, arriving on Monday August 5 and staying until Thursday August 8.

On August 6 Zoe Carmichael, Sculpture in residence of the King’s Household Cavalry will also be at the farm.

Zoe has formed a close relationship with Major Juno who has been the subject of a specially commissioned bronze sculpture produced by Zoe.

Juno has found fame as the first female Shire to perform at Trooping the Colour (2023 & 2024) since it was first held in 1661.

Juno’s father Dyfed JR is a drum horse with the Cavalry of the Sultanate of Oman and her uncle was Dyfed Grey Celt - the well-known Major Mercury Drumhorse who died in 2021 and who was laid to rest back on the farm in Eglwyswrw.

(Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

The excitement continues on Wednesday, August 7, when Juno will be appearing at Nevern Agricultural Show as a special guest.

It is hoped that the drum horses will be parading in kettle drums for visitors both at Nevern Show and also during their stay at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Egwlsywrw.

Mrs Enid Cole, the 2024 Nevern Show President was born at Carnhuan on the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm and continued the ownership and breeding of shire horses from her father John Rees Lewis.

This shire horse ownership and breeding legacy that dates back eight generations has been continued by her son Huw- an unbroken legacy which will celebrate 175 years next month.

“Of the six shire horses currently in service with the Household Cavalry, four have come from our Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, which the farm and family takes great pride in,” said a spokesperson for the farm.

We look forward to welcoming Juno back to Pembrokeshire for a very special homecoming.”

Dyfed Shires expects to be very busy during the visits from the Household Cavalry Zoe Carmichael.

Anyone wanting to visit, especially on August 6, should email the farm on info@dyfed-shires.co.uk to confirm their wish to visit on that date.