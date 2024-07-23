Angle RNLI Lifeboat was launched on Monday morning after Milford Haven Vessel Traffic Services operators overheard a woman’s voice calling for help on VHF radio channel 12.

After narrowing down the transmission it was ascertained that it had been received on the Pembroke aerial site.

Angle’s All Weather Lifeboat (ALB) was asked to conduct a search to locate the female in distress.

(Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

Launching at 10:30am, the lifeboat made best speed to the moorings at Hazelbeach, and a hasty search was requested by the coastguard of any moored vessels.

The crew began making their way amongst the moorings, heading up to the moorings off Neyland.

With nothing untoward sighted, the crew proceeded to search the moorings off Hobbs Point, Barnlake Point, Burton, Llanion and Rudders Boat Yard.

The source of the call still hadn’t been found and Coastguard HQ requested that the crew continue their search up river to Picton Point.

The lifeboat continued searching up the western shore encompassing Llangwm before altering course just past Landshipping and searching the eastern shore back down the river, calling in to Lawrenny on the way to check any vessels moored there.

(Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

The then search continued back down as far as the Cleddau Bridge.

Following a thorough visual, communications and radar search the crew was subsequently stood down when no further information or calls had been received.

The tasking was therefore deemed to be a hoax call.

The lifeboat was back alongside and readied for further service by 1pm.