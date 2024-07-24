Camrose AFC was awarded the FAW McDonalds Grassroots Community Club of the Year award.

The club has increased female participation by coaching girls’ team in all age groups that compete in the Pembrokeshire Football League.

Camrose AFC has girls teams across all age groups. (Image: Camrose AFC)

The club wants to increase it's number of female role models for the younger generation. (Image: Camrose AFC) Chair of Camrose AFC, Mike Williams said: “I’m immensely proud. It’s a great achievement. We are trying to grow the women’s game and the award we received is mainly down to our woman’s section coming on leaps and bounds.

“We want to retain female players. Once girls get to a certain age they move away from football. We’re trying to stop that trend by providing them with their own facilities.

“We want to create more of a female environment and increase the number of female reps. 50% of our committee are women which is more than most clubs. Female role models encourage the recruitment of more female players.”

Leanne Jones is a big role model after competing for Wales. (Image: Camrose AFC)

Camrose AFC offer taster days and are looking to improve their female-only facilities. (Image: Camrose AFC) One role model is Leanne Jones who previously played for Wales in Walking Football and is Head of Girls Football at the club.

Leanne said: “I am very proud that we were nominated for this award and absolutely delighted we were chosen as the winner.

“I do what I do for my enjoyment and passion for the game and giving girls opportunities which weren't available to me as a young player.

“It's great to see young girls playing the game, enjoying themselves, making new friends and learning new skills.”

Camrose AFC want to attract more girls to play football by investing in new coaches and training equipment.

One of the club's goals is to keep women involved in football as they get older. (Image: Camrose AFC)

The club also wants to acquire new sponsorships from businesses and grants so they can build new female-only changing rooms.

Girls coach at Camrose AFC, Joanne Battelley added: “We have won this award because of the work the club has done on the girl’s side of the club in terms of our mini teams, under 8s, under 10s, under 14s and women’s team.

“It’s lovely to see how many more players join and see the standard improve. We have one girl who plays for Wales. But the social side and enjoyment is important too.

“Our goal is to keep growing. We are always open to recruiting new players from any age group. With FAW, we want to encourage more girls to play football recreationally as well.”

This year is Camrose AFC’s 50th anniversary and aside from the girls’ teams, the club offers opportunities for boys’ football in all age groups.

For more information, visit the Camrose Football Club Facebook page.