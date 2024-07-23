A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following the alleged incident at the cemetery in Gelliswick Road, Milford Haven. He was subsequently treated and released.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the alleged incident or who has any information regarding the alleged incident to get in touch quoting reference: 394 of the 17th.

“Police are investigating a report of an altercation which occurred in the cemetery, Gelliswick Road, Milford Haven sometime between 4.30 and 5.00pm, Wednesday, July 17,” a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said.

“A 32-year-old man went to hospital for treatment and was later released. A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further police enquiries.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.