THE family of a great-grandmother who died in a crash on the A48 near Foelgastell on Friday have said they are “heartbroken” by her loss.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on the eastbound A48 between Cross Hands and Llanddarog at around 10.50am on Friday, July 19.
A police spokesperson said that one person had died in the crash, whilst another person had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers have now confirmed that 75-year-old Nesta Jeffreys – a passenger in one of the vehicles – died in the crash.
Ms Jeffreys’ family have issued a tribute to her, saying they are “devastated at the loss of a dear wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother”.
They said they were “heartbroken at the sudden loss of such a valued member of the family”, and added that Ms Jeffreys was “much-loved”.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for any motorists who were travelling on the A48 between Cross Hands and Llanddarog at the time of the incident – in particular those who have dash cams – to come forward to help with the investigation.
Any witnesses, or anyone who has information which could help officers with their investigation, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by either calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message us on social media.
When reporting information relating to this incident, quote the reference: DP-20240719-110.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here