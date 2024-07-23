Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on the eastbound A48 between Cross Hands and Llanddarog at around 10.50am on Friday, July 19.

A police spokesperson said that one person had died in the crash, whilst another person had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers have now confirmed that 75-year-old Nesta Jeffreys – a passenger in one of the vehicles – died in the crash.

Ms Jeffreys’ family have issued a tribute to her, saying they are “devastated at the loss of a dear wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother”.

They said they were “heartbroken at the sudden loss of such a valued member of the family”, and added that Ms Jeffreys was “much-loved”.

Nesta Jeffreys' family have said they are devastated by her loss. (Image: Family photo)

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for any motorists who were travelling on the A48 between Cross Hands and Llanddarog at the time of the incident – in particular those who have dash cams – to come forward to help with the investigation.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has information which could help officers with their investigation, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by either calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message us on social media.

When reporting information relating to this incident, quote the reference: DP-20240719-110.