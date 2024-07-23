A key Pembrokeshire bridge was closed last night following concerns for a person’s welfare.
Yesterday (July 22) at around 7pm, Dyfed-Powys Police closed the Cleddau Bridge to all traffic for a short while following fears for the safety of a person on the bridge.
The bridge was reopened by police at 7:49pm.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Concern was raised for the safety of an individual on the Cleddau Bridge. The individual is safe and well.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here