Yesterday (July 22) at around 7pm, Dyfed-Powys Police closed the Cleddau Bridge to all traffic for a short while following fears for the safety of a person on the bridge.

The bridge was reopened by police at 7:49pm.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Concern was raised for the safety of an individual on the Cleddau Bridge. The individual is safe and well.”