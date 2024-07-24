In an application submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council, Mr and Mrs Evans sought permission for 15 lodges at Great Wedlock, Gumfreston, near Tenby, the site of a 176-acre deer farm attraction, opened last year, and a recently-granted market traders’ barn.

The application was recommended for refusal by officers at the July 23 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee.

In a supporting statement, the applicants say: “Over the last 48 years, my wife and I have developed holiday parks firstly in Pembrokeshire and then throughout the UK. We decided to return to Pembrokeshire where it all started for us in 1976, to develop the deer park and are now looking to develop the wheelchair accessible lodge development, to support our business and for the benefit of Pembrokeshire and its economy.

“In 2020 we bought Great Wedlock Farm and set about applying for planning permission to open the farm to the public to provide a new tourism destination and allow visitors to re-connect with the countryside and natural beauty Pembrokeshire has to offer. The deer were purchased from Woburn Abbey and some from the late Queen’s estate (to ensure the highest quality of deer breeding stock). We opened the deer park in May 2023 with a great emphasis on catering for disabled persons and the elderly.”

They say the deer park has disability-friendly facilities, along with a specially adapted MPV allowing disabled visitors to the deer park to go on ‘Safari,’ viewing the deer, as well as electric buggies and trailers for wheelchair users.

“There is an ever-increasing demand for the type of development that we are now looking to undertake. We are now applying for 15 wheelchair accessible lodges that will be made available for those with accessible needs, specially designed and manufactured by Quality Pods Wales (located in Pembroke Dock). Using local suppliers underpins our business model to support the wider Pembrokeshire economy. Current build costs to complete the development are circa £2m which will add considerable income to local suppliers, contractors and the lodge manufacturer. This will bring our total investment across the site to some £10m, funded wholly by our own funds.”

A report for planners said St Florence Community Council did not support the application, saying there was no evidence of need for the accommodation, and raising concerns about the impact on exiting holiday accommodation, and the design which it says should consider all disability groups not just those in a wheelchair.

One letter of concern over road safety, with the possibility of the development leading to increased traffic accidents from the nearby main road was also received.

Reasons for refusal given to members included it was outside of an identified settlement boundary in a countryside location, it was considered to have an adverse impact on visual amenity and did not include a Green Infrastructure statement and does not identify proposed biodiversity enhancement for the site.

At the start of the July meeting, members heard the application had been withdrawn at the agent’s behest.