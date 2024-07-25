Henry Tufnell, MP for Mid & South Pembrokeshire, has been meeting with Pembrokeshire businesses to hear their concerns and the success stories they have in connection to the county's tourism industry.

Mr Tufnell said: "Pembrokeshire has a vibrant and diverse tourism industry that is key to jobs, growth and the year round opportunities we have in Pembrokeshire."

He began his tour at the Heatherton World of Activities where he met with Charles Davies, learning about the site's evolution from a dairy and beef farm.

He then met with Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, county councillor for Tenby South, who joined him in discussions with town council members.

Councillor Skyrme-Blackhall said: "Tourism is the lifeblood of our town, for our businesses and people's jobs.

"It was good to have the opportunity to show our new MP some of the good things happening in Tenby and to highlight some of the issues and challenges that we face."

The tour ended with a meeting with Kath from the Little Pantry and Matt from Ronni’z, where future business initiatives and community collaborations were discussed.

Mr Tufnell said: "Businesses need support all year round and I would encourage local people to shop and buy local as much as possible.

"I look forward to working with our vibrant businesses over the coming months and years.

"Pembrokeshire is a diverse county with fantastic businesses that offer different products and services to those who live, work and visit here."