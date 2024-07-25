The milk will be marketed under the brand Blas y Tir, Welsh for 'Taste of the Land'.

The new range will be available in one litre, one pint, and two litre bottles - including options for skimmed, semi-skimmed and whole milk.

Pembrokeshire Creamery is uniquely placed to produce authentic Welsh milk, sourced from Welsh cows, pastured in Wales, and processed in Wales, thanks to its BRCGS accreditation.

Huw Thomas, chief executive officer of Pembrokeshire Creamery and Puffin Produce, said: "We are proud to be extending our Blas y Tir brand to another grocery staple, giving consumers in Wales the opportunity to support Welsh farmers and producers."

He highlighted the loyalty of Welsh consumers by adding: "We know from experience with the Blas y Tir brand, that shoppers in Wales are much more likely to put a product in their basket if it has a clear, authentic Welsh provenance."

The bottle design will reflect the milk's provenance and will carry imagery of cows grazing on Welsh pastures, the Welsh flag, and the words ‘Llaeth Cymraeg’, Welsh Milk in Welsh.

Pembrokeshire Creamery is in talks with multiple retailers to ensure the Blas y Tir Welsh milk hits the shelves this September.

Pembrokeshire Creamery has been in operation since May 2024.

The milk is hoped to be on supermarket shelves throughout Wales from September (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

To cater to its growing base of consumers, it currently boasts the capability to bottle at least a million litres of milk a week.

Plans are already in the works for increasing this capacity to two million litres a week with future investments.

The creamery’s opening also marked the creation of about 80 job opportunities within the community.

The investment in the Pembrokeshire creamery exceeds £20 million.

It was supported by the Welsh Government, which also played a pivotal role in the development of the Pembrokeshire Food Park site.

Besides this, the creamery also benefited from HSBC funding.

The company unveiled its new Welsh milk range to the public at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show.

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "I am proud to see another great product from Wales being launched under a strong Welsh brand today.

"The new Pembrokeshire Creamery, supported by Welsh Government Rural Development investment, provides Welsh consumers with another great opportunity to support Welsh farmers and farming communities every time they visit the supermarket.

"This is further evidence of the innovation in production and sustainability which the Welsh Government supports throughout our Food and Drink industry, alongside the creation of strong Welsh brands which appeal to retailers and resonate with consumers in Wales and throughout the world."