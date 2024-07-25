47 schools across the county took part in the digital workshops to create fun GIFs of popular locations.

The project intended to reveal the intricate meanings behind place names.

The initiative aimed to showcase that place names encapsulate more than just a way to locate a site but reveal details about geographical features, history, and the settlers who established in the region.

The Vikings, for example, influentially named certain Pembrokeshire locations, like Skomer Island and Skokholm Island.

The schools created a range of GIFs (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The schools' pupils took part in lively digital illustration workshops, led by Mwydro, specialists in GIF creation.

The resulting GIFs are now accessible for use across a range of social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

The children are keen to monitor the usage of their GIFs and encourage residents and visitors to Pembrokeshire to utilise them.

From Ysgol Bro Ingli, students Morgan and Georgiana shared their thoughts on the project.

Morgan said: "GIFs like this put Wales, and more importantly, Pembrokeshire on the world map.

47 schools including St Oswalds took part in the workshops (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

"Over 7 billion people will be able to use our GIFs; everyone will know Cwm-yr-Eglwys all over the world!"

Georgiana expressed: "I really like digital things. I like creating videos and games, but creating GIFs was something completely new for us.

"It was a fantastic day to create them; let's spread Wales and Welsh across the world!"

Catrin Phillips, Pembrokeshire County Council's Welsh language development officer, said: "The GIFs created by the pupils are fantastic and showcase their artistic and digital talent.

"We're already seeing locals and visitors using the GIFs, which is very exciting for the children.

"This project has also been a wonderful opportunity for children to understand and appreciate the meanings of the place names they see around them."