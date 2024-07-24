At the latest cabinet meeting, Carmarthenshire County Council found that 39.2% of waste collected in black bags was recyclable.

Therefore, the council is hoping the less frequent collections of black bags will force residents to maximise recycling services.

Cabinet Member for Waste and Infrastructure, Cllr Edward Thomas said: “Thanks to our residents, in Carmarthenshire we can be very proud of our contribution in making Wales second best in the world for recycling.

“The initial waste service changes, that were introduced in January 2023, have been successful in boosting recycling rates to over 70% and enabled us to pave the way to the second phase of our Waste Strategy, which aligns with other Welsh authorities and promotes Carmarthenshire's commitment to environmental responsibility.

“We have already begun consulting with staff and trade unions on these changes, and should Cabinet approve these plans, we will continue to listen to them and engage with the residents of Carmarthenshire to ensure a smooth and orderly transition in 2026.”

Cabinet Member for Waste and Infrastructure, Cllr Edward Thomas (Image: Carmarthenshire Council)

After the County Council’s Waste Strategy was introduced in January 2023, Carmarthenshire recycles over 70% of its waste.

However, the Welsh governments recycling target is 70% for 2024/2025, 80% by 2030 and zero waste by 2050.

If the council fails to meet the statutory obligation, they could be fined £200 for each tonne or £164,000 per 1% below the statutory target.

To ensure they reach their targets, the council is also planning to increase the number of recyclable materials collected at the kerbside and move away from non-reusable recycling containers like blue bags.

The proposal under consideration will be for weekly collections for recyclable waste that is separated and includes:

Cans and plastic, including plastic film, in reusable containers.

Food waste in separate caddies.

Glass in black boxes.

Paper and cardboard in separate reusable containers.

Textiles and batteries in separate reusable containers.

Furthermore, to assist with the changes to the waste collection service, the council has successfully secured funding from the Welsh government for over £15 million.

This funding will help the council introduce nine ultra-low emission collections vehicles and reduce the carbon emissions associated with the waste collection service.

Consultations with front-line crew at various depots in Carmarthenshire are already underway.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet will meet this Monday (July 29) to discuss the proposed changes to waste collections.