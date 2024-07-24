Phillip Lloyd, 64, was charged with two offences of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent against the same woman.

Lloyd was accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding the woman at Freshwater Bay Holiday Village on July 10.

He was also alleged to have inflicted GBH upon the same woman on Downing Street in Llanelli two days later.

The case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on July 15, and was sent on to Swansea Crown Court.

Lloyd, of Fairway in Stoke-On-Trent, was granted bail, and will return to the dock to enter his pleas on August 16.