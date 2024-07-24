At the July 23 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, members were recommended to conditionally approve an application by Eaton-Evans and Morris for a change of use for London House, Market Square, Fishguard from a shop to financial and professional services.

The proposal was supported by Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council.

A report for members said the ground floor shop area would convert to a reception area, with the first-floor lounge becoming office space. Externally no alterations are proposed.

It added: “The provision of the proposed A2 financial and professional service use would have economic benefits in terms of providing employment within the town centre. The provision of professional services within the Hub Town could have both social and environmental benefits in terms of providing a beneficial use for the local community in a sustainable location, whilst having an acceptable environmental impact in addition to ensuring a positive impact on the overall vibrancy and vitality of the primary retail frontage.”

It said that, despite being a departure from the accepted Local Development Plan, it was being recommended for approval.

“The proposal is for the change of use of the building from an A1 retail use to an A2 use for professional and financial services. This would not accord with criterion 2 of policy GN.12 of the adopted LDP as it would create more than a third of non-A1 retail uses within a primary frontage.

“However, material planning considerations have been identified which are considered to be sufficient to justify a departure from the policy. The nature of the departure is not significant and the application does not need to be referred to Council or the Welsh Government.”

The application was unanimously backed by committee members; committee chair Cllr Simon Hancock saying: “Our town centres, we need to perhaps repurpose some of our buildings.”

His sentiments were echoed by both Cllr Mark Carter, who described it as “the way forward,” and Cllr Steve Alderman, who said: “To me, we’ve got to say ‘yes,’ well done.”