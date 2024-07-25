Prosecutor Craig Jones told Swansea Crown Court that 39-year-old Matthew Gilbert boarded a bus at Pembroke Dock on the morning of September 28 last year.

He headed to the back of the bus, where a 17-year-old was sat. The teenager put his feet up –wanting to be left alone – but Gilbert sat opposite him, before immediately starting to talk to him.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Gilbert asked the teenager how much money it would take for him to do a sexual act with a man, before then moving closer to him.

“The defendant covers the aisle position and hems him in,” Mr Jones said.

He asked the teenager his age, to which he said he was 15. Gilbert replied that was fine and offered him £40 to do a sexual act with him. He then upped this to £100, Mr Jones said.

Gilbert moved next to the teenager and put his hand on his thigh, before kissing him on the cheek. He then asked him to get off the bus at Johnston with him and “find a public toilet”, Mr Jones said.

When the bus stopped, Gilbert got off, but the teenager remained on the bus and the police were called.

The defendant was arrested that day whilst visiting his mum in hospital. He told officers: “Since mum has been in here I’ve been doing stupid things again.”

“He says it is something he will not forget,” said Mr Jones, summarising a statement made by the victim.

“He was made to feel vulnerable and powerless.”

Gilbert, of Water Street in Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

The court heard that he had a previous conviction from October 2023 for exposure, where he was seen masturbating behind a glazed front door in Pembroke Dock, whilst he was also convicted for malicious communications in June after making unwanted sexual comments in phone calls to the fire station.

Ryan Bowen, in mitigation, said: “He acknowledges his convictions are recent and for offences of a sexual nature.

“He has led the majority of his life without appearing before the court.

“Plainly this is someone with underlying issues.

“He’s deemed to possess a lower cognitive function.

“His sexual preoccupation appears to be exacerbated by boredom and a lack of routine.”

Judge Catherine Richards said: “You knew that this was clearly wrong.

“You are a significant risk in the community to young boys.”

She jailed Gilbert for 16 months. The defendant must register as a sex offender for 10 years, and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.