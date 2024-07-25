The Ship and Anchor pub in Fishguard is to be demolished to make way for 12 one-bedroom flats run by Wales and West Housing Association.

The now dilapidated pub, which has been out of use for a decade was once a social centre in Fishguard known for its function room and welcome. It was recently sold to Wales and West Housing Association by Pembrokeshire County Council for a sum of £170,000.

Last week scaffolding was erected outside the pub and the roof tiles removed. A ‘Danger- demolition in progress’ notice was erected as well as a letter from Jones Brothers Henllan who will be constructing the units.

The U shaped development of 12 one bedroom flats is being built in a conservation area just metres away from 17 listed buildings on Fishguard’s High Street.

Locals have called the development ‘a monstrosity new-build in the middle of this picturesque town’.

They have expressed concern about the size and scale of the flats, lack of privacy for neighbours and the lack of parking places for the tenants that would occupy them.

“We find it very hard to see how the development will blend in with characteristics of existing buildings,” said a High Street resident who wished to remain anonymous.

“Some of the proposed two and three storey flats will over-look into people’s living space, outdoor spaces and business which again will have a negative effect.

“There is a shortage of car parking for current residents in the High Street and this will cause more problems with this development.”

Fishguard & Goodwick Town Council have also expressed concerns about the lack of parking places for residents of the development.

Despite these concerns, the plans were approved by a planning officer rather than by the planning committee.

“It another failure in listening to the residents of High Street. As residents we have not been heard or listened to,” said the anonymous resident.

Asbri Planning, on behalf of Wales and West Housing Association states that the flats will be an ‘attractive yet affordable residential development’ which ‘aspires to create a high quality, sustainable place that preserves enhances the historical town centre and Fishguard Conservation Area’.

Flats will be laid out in a U-shaped arrangement comprising a three-storey building accommodating five flats to the west of the site; a two-storey building accommodating three flats fronting High Street to the south and an adjoining two storey building to the east accommodation four flats.

“The strong building line and sense of enclosure contributes to the character and grain of High Street and the character of the conservation area,” says Asbri.

There will be a U-shaped, private courtyard to the rear which will be used as a communal garden for the residents of the of the flats as well as narrow strips of landscaping to the frontages and shrubs and a single tree in the external corner.