Whether planted for a town display or just growing cheerily around our coastal locations, the blooms have helped to create some glorious scenes.

Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.





The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.

Island view

Just look at those vibrant poppies and the glorious sky in this picture of St Catherine's Island, Tenby. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

In the pink

A lovely contrast between the blue sky and pink valerian in Solva. (Image: Val Colella)

Taking a stroll

Broad Haven is in tempting reach from the coast path. (Image: Louisa Wheeler)

Dinnertime

A colourful dining room for Mr Snail in Mathry. (Image: Thomas Morris)

Morning glory

The rising sun highlights these Tenby Harbour flowers. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

Fine foreground

You couldn't buy these Goodwick blooms in a garden centre and their colours are priceless! (Image: Marc Evans)