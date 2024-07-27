The bright colours of flowers in Pembrokeshire have inspired this week's Western Telegraph Camera Club gallery.
Whether planted for a town display or just growing cheerily around our coastal locations, the blooms have helped to create some glorious scenes.
Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.
The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.
Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.
And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.
If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.
Island view
In the pink
Taking a stroll
Dinnertime
Morning glory
Fine foreground
