Coppet Hall beach, Saundersfoot is one of the most adorable places to visit in Pembrokeshire.
Coppet Hall consists of a broad area of sand at low tide which is ideal for playing ball games.
And even at high tide, the beach still provides plenty of sand to walk around the area, exploring rock pools while admiring the sea views.
Along the top of the beach, an old tramway runs through tunnels to both the east and west to Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot.
Access through the tunnel to Wisemans Bridge is currently closed following a landslip.
There is a large privately run car park next to the beach and there are a range of nearby facilities such as family changing spaces, external beach showers and toilets.
Lan-Y-Mor restaurant, a kiosk selling ice cream and a watersports centre where paddleboards, bikes and kayaks can be hired.Furthermore, on the shoreline, there is
Meanwhile, for disabled users, there is a beach wheelchair available to hire and this can be pre booked online.
Coppett Hall was also a winner of the Blue Flag Beach award in 2024, signifying its cleanliness and facilities.
