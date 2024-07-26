At the July 24 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, members backed a public consultation being launched for potentially designating Cresswell Quay as a Conservation Area.

Cresswell Quay, home to the Cresselly Arms, is “one of the most scenic villages within the National Park and is highly significant as a very early coal port, retaining several buildings of architectural importance,” a report for members stated.

There are some 500 conservation areas, defined as “areas of special architectural or historic interest, the character of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance” across Wales, 14 in the national park.

The report for Park members added: “The designation of a conservation area at Cresswell Quay would recognise the special architectural and historic interest of the village and would ensure that future development either preserves or enhances the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The designation would introduce controls over the demolition of buildings which would require conservation area consent and affords greater protection of works to trees. Officers consider that part of the special interest of Cresswell Quay is the relationship between the village, the estuary and its wooded setting, which is unusual in a Pembrokeshire context.”

The consultation on the conservation status has been backed, rather than simply be designated in-house as Cresswell Quay is the home of the Buildings Conservation Officer; the consultation being launched “to avoid any potential conflict of interest or wider public misconception”.

It will be undertaken by Linda Jones of Babb Architects, Whitland and Emily Holder, Conservation Assistant, supported by members of the Strategic Policy team.

Initial engagement with key landowners and the three community councils of the area has already taken place, and a public drop-in event is expected to take place in early August.

Further information on the consultation will also promoted at events including the Pembrokeshire County Show and Martletwy Show.

At the national park meeting, member Cllr Simon Hancock expressed his surprise the ‘Quay was not already in a conservation area.

The eight-week consultation is expected to be launched on July 29, finishing on September 23.

Earlier this year the Cresselly Arms won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales.

The Cresselly Arms averaged 89 points out of a maximum 120 after surveys were conducted across the country by members of other branches.