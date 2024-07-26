Wayne O’Sullivan, 45, of Plas Y Gamil Road in Goodwick, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that O’Sullivan was driving a Fiat Talento panel van on the A487 between Mathry and Panteg on November 28.

Dashcam footage showed the van overtaking a cyclist whilst an oncoming vehicle was approaching. O’Sullivan pulled sharply back over on to the correct side of the road, but “failed to allow sufficient room for the cyclist”.

It was alleged that the standard of O’Sullivan’s driving fell well below that of a reasonable and competent driver, and that he was driving without due care and attention.

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty on July 17.

He was fined £384, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £154 surcharge. He also had five points added to his licence.