Kareem Bugby, of Haven Court in Monkton, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences of assault by beating.

Bugby was accused of attacking a woman at an address in Haverfordwest on July 15, and a second time at an address in Monkton the next day.

He pleaded guilty to both charges on July 18.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Bugby was granted bail, and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 6 to be sentenced.