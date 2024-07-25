A 20-YEAR-OLD man has admitted attacking a woman twice in two days.
Kareem Bugby, of Haven Court in Monkton, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences of assault by beating.
Bugby was accused of attacking a woman at an address in Haverfordwest on July 15, and a second time at an address in Monkton the next day.
He pleaded guilty to both charges on July 18.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Bugby was granted bail, and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 6 to be sentenced.
