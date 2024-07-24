The acquisition, finalised on July 4, 2024, will provide an extended range of food products derived from the Welsh coast.

The news was unveiled at The Royal Welsh Show on Wednesday, July 24.

With an online shop presence and retail site, the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company's food range will be now be intergrated into Câr-Y-Môr’s current offerings.

This is expected to provide a high-quality delicatessen range to its customer base.

The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company, founded in 2012 by Jonathan Williams, has seen much success and growth over the years, famed for its unique products made from seaweed sourced in the area.

Mr Williams, a supporter of Câr-Y-Môr since its inception, will now be setting out on new ventures.

He said: "I’m proud to be passing The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company into such safe hands.

"It’s been a wonderful journey building the company and showcasing the outstanding produce that comes from the seas off the Pembrokeshire Coast.

"Câr-Y-Môr shares the same commitment to championing Welsh delicacies through sustainable food production that benefits the people and communities of Pembrokeshire.

"I’m very pleased to see The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company moving on to an exciting new chapter.”

Câr-Y-Môr (Image: Arthur Neumeier)

Founded in St Davids, Câr-Y-Môr was formulated as an ocean society in 2019 aiming to improve employment opportunities in the community while advancing the regenerative ocean farming field.

The company's CEO is excited by the purchase.

Câr-Y-Môr's founder, Owen Haines, said: "We’re very excited to have purchased The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company, which is a perfect addition to Câr-Y-Môr’s food offering.

"Our mission is to improve the coastal environment and the well-being of the local community through regenerative ocean farming and sustainable job creation, and this new purchase will help us to further that aim."

Câr-Y-Môr is driven by sustainability and aims to pioneer new ways of using sea resources in industries outside of the food sector, be it for consumption products or the development of biostimulants and bioplastics.

The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company's line of products will be available from the Câr-Y-Môr and Pembrokeshire Beach Food websites and can be ordered to pick up or for home delivery.

To celebrate the acquisition, a 10 per cent discount is offered on all Beach Foods and Câr-Y-Môr products using the code 'BF10'.The offer is valid until July 31.

The announcement also invites expressions of interest from anyone looking to stock products from the ranges of Câr-Y-Môr and Pembrokeshire Beach Foods.

They can contact Shelley via email or telephone.

For more information the product line be found on Câr-Y-Môr's or The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company’s websites.