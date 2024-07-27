Beautifully made ‘bombs’ of cows, horses, chickens, sheep’s and bees have been planted across Haverfordwest.

The knitted masterpieces were all created by the Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers – a group that continues to surprise the community with their innovative designs.

A yarn bomb featuring a bunny, carrots and bees on the farm. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

Various farm designs were placed on railings around Haverfordwest. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

Some designs were planted outside St Mary's church. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

Group co-ordinator, Sally Williams said: "The Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers are thrilled to cover the town yet again. This time, farming and nature was the theme.

"We were asked by St Mary’s to help decorate the church again and we were more than happy to help by adding it into the town bomb.

"The farming theme was chosen because of the community we live in and we have been working on this yarn bomb for around 10 months."

Animals are at the core of every farm, but produce is important too, which is why residents will also be able to locate stunningly woven stores, tractors and farmers.

Plus, if you’re a fan of what tasks are completed daily, there is a design dedicated to a farmer milking a cow.

And who can forget about a stitching of the family dog who’s job it is to herd all the sheep.

A design dedicated to a farmer milking a cow. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

A knitted masterpiece of a store with seeds, vegetables and fruit for sale. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

Just a farm dog herding sheep. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers) Since forming in 2015, the Yarn Bombers have decorated Haverfordwest twice a year.

Their talented members include 30 women ranging from 34 to 94 years old who meet up regularly at The Albany Hall.

It comes at a small price to have your own piece of farm-themed yarn, yet all donations go straight back into the Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers pot so the group can put together even more splendid designs in the future.

Go to Haverfordwest town centre and check out the unique decorations.

All the yarn bombers work is for sale and many pieces have already sold - collection is arranged when the bomb is taken down.

If you would like to purchase a yarn bomb or join the group, call Sally on 07979 497450.

For more information about Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers, visit their Facebook page.