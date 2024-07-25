Scott Cowdery stole alcohol, groceries and razors worth a total of £310.61 from shops in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock – including Boots, Tesco, Iceland and Premier Stores – between January 31 and May 13.

He admitted six offences of shoplifting, as well as assaulting a police officer at an address on Vine Road in Johnston on July 22 last year, and was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 21.

When he was busted for stealing food from the Premier Stores on Market Street in Haverfordwest on May 13, Cowdery was searched and then taken to Haverfordwest Police Station.

However, Swansea Crown Court heard that the defendant’s behaviour in his cell led to police conducting a strip search.

As this was conducted, Cowdery grabbed a plastic bag and was trying to conceal it, prosecutor Harry Dickens said.

Inside were 13 zip lock bags, 12 of which contained white powder – later confirmed to be cocaine – whilst there was also some powder on the floor.

In total, Cowdery had 7.7 grams of cocaine on him, which had a street value of up to £600, Mr Dickens said.

The defendant was on bail at the time, and was also subject to a community order.

Cowdery, 31, of Wesley Place in Trecwn, had 31 previous convictions for 67 offences, including seven convictions for drug possession.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine on the basis said he was dealing in order to fund his own habit.

“It’s simply the case that the defendant wasn’t searched properly when arrested for the theft offences,” said Dan Griffiths, mitigating.

“He accepts his guilt.

“He was homeless, stealing food in order to survive whilst in the throws of an entrenched addiction to cocaine.

“Drugs are and have been the root cause of the majority of problems in Scott Cowdery’s life.

“He’s gone back to what he knows in challenging times.”

Addressing Cowdery, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey said: “You are a long-term drug user. Your criminal behaviour appears to revolve around substances.”

The judge said interventions from the probation service “have proved fruitless for some time”.

He sentenced Cowdery to two years and two months in prison.