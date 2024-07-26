The hikers, all members of agricultural and rural consultancy and advice organisation CARA Wales, crossed the Preseli Mountains from Foel Drygan to Foel Eryr on June 17, 2023. The group presented the funds to the ward recently.

Mererid Sandbrook, who was involved in the trek, said: "The walk started in Crymych and continued along the Golden Road up to Foel Eryr, the highest point of Preseli Mountain.

"It was a really enjoyable day.

"We were all really pleased to have raised such a great amount of money. We would like to thank everyone who donated money towards our challenge."

The group also collected an equal amount for the Stroke Association.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: "We’d like to say a big thank you to CARA Wales for taking on the 10-mile trek in aid of the Stroke Ward.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."