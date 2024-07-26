In his first parliamentary intervention as MP, following his election earlier this month, he called upon Ed Miliband, secretary of state for energy security and net zero, to ensure the county plays a "key role" in the future strategy.

The Labour MP highlighted the importance of the plan in providing infrastructure, quality employment opportunities, and stimulating economic growth.

Mr Tufnell said: "Our economic fortunes need to change.

"It will be my mission as your MP to make sure that Pembrokeshire is at the forefront of government policy."

He signalled his intentions for the county, expressing his desire for improvements in 'opportunities, skills, pay and more.'

He also pledged to liaise with 'key stakeholders' including Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven stating: "I am looking forward to working with key stakeholders in the area such as Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven to deliver these benefits."