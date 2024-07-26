High quality silage is key to the production of meat and milk on many Welsh farms, and the competition is one of the most contested in the industry.

The winner of the clamp competition, sponsored by Wynnstay Group PLC and supported by Agri Lloyd International Ltd, is Llion Davies, Glaspant, Beulah, Newcastle Emlyn.

The All Wales Clamp Silage competition has been running since 1979 and is open to all members of the 22 Welsh grassland societies. Five regional finalists then go through to the All-Wales final.

The 2024 Judging Panel consisted of lead technical judge, John Evans. His fellow judges were industry sponsor Bryn Hughes, Wynnstay and last year’s Clamp Silage competition winner, Owain Rees, Trecelyn Isaf, Eglwyswrw.

Lead technical judge, John Evans commented that Glaspant were “worthy winners in a high standard competition, with no visible waste on the clamp”. He observed that “Glaspant is a well-run family farm, showing good performance and well thought out policies”

Glaspant, a 340 acre farm, on medium to light loam over shale, facing both west and northwards 500ft above sea level is farmed by Llion and his family. It has acres of arable cropping, 268 acres are in a rotation of medium term ryegrass/clover leys, with the remainder down to permanent grassland.

They have 200 dairy cows with followers and 100 beef calves, along with 200 tack ewe lambs grazing for 3 months over the winter. Milk yields currently average 7,561 at 4.66 butter fat and 3.51 protein and feeding 1.82t/hd concentrates.

Three cuts where taken, with 200 acres cut in May, yielding 1200t, 1080t from the 180 acres cut in early July and 600t from 100 acres taken in early September. All were wilted for 24hrs and Ecosyl 100 additive used on a 2 litres per tonne ratio. Analysis were: DM 33.1%; CP15.1%; D Value 72.8% ME MJ/KG; 11.6

The foundation of the winter ration analysed at DM 33%, D-value 74.6%, ME 11.9 MJ/kg and CP 12.8% showing high intake levels and a very well made crop.

Two hundred acres were was taken for the first cut on 5th May - the crop was wilted for 18hrs and the ensiling process completed in a day. Ecosyl additive is used at each cut. There was a second (10th June) and third cut (22nd July) of 250 acres, each making up a total of 2000t ensiled.

The winner of the big bale competition, sponsored by BPI Agriculture (Silotite), is Mark Rowlands of Bryn Llys, Borth.

The All-Wales Big Bale competition has become increasingly popular since its inception in 1996. It is open to all members of the 22 Welsh grassland societies and is a challenging competition to win.

This year’s competition was judged by Dr Dave Davies, Silage Solutions; Stuart Anthony (Industry Sponsor BPI Agri); and Ellir Jones, Drem Ddu, Creuddyn Bridge, Lampeter (2023 FWGS Big Bale Competition Winner).

Lead judge, Dave Davies said: “the first and second places did stand out from the other competitors by merit of their silage quality, for the stock they were feeding and the utilisation of the silage minimising the nutrient supply form other sources.”

Competition winner, Mark Rowlands has a herd of stabiliser suckler cows, with all the beef being finished off forage, with a very low level of supplementation of the youngstock post weaning. Red clover is a key part of the organic system, not only minimising any protein supplementation, but also negating the need for bought in nitrogen fertilisers.

The judges commented on the exceptional quality of his stock and on the day of judging, a range of silages were seen, showing how Mark was making and matching forages to match the nutritional requirements of the stock being fed. His Silage analysis results reported at 36.9% DM, ME 11.6 MJ/Kg, D value of 72.5% and 10% crude protein.