Heather Small, the voice behind smash hits such as M People’s Moving on Up, Search for the Hero, One Night in Heaven and Sight for Sore Eyes among others is headlining the third Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Festival.

Small was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for her voluntary and charitable services.

The festival will take place at Haverfordwest High on Saturday, August 31, from 11am to 6pm. Tickets cost £10, under 5s go free.

This year’s festival marks the 30th anniversary of Adam Evans-Thomas’s journey through cancer -fundraising for the hospitals that cared for him as well as raising £45,000 to test Bone Marrow Donors for the Welsh Tissue Typing Registry.

Adam did not survive his illness, but his legacy has been continued by his mother Chris, friends and supporters, with Adam’s Bucketful of hope charity providing essential support and care for those suffering from cancer.

This year’s festival promises to be a ‘cornucopia of exciting music’ which includes groups, choirs such as Bella Voce, Sireni, Male voice, Eine Kleine Oompah Band, and superb soloists.

Headlining will be the inimitable Heather Small who has gone on to a successful solo career since her M People days.

(Image: PA/ Isabel Infantes)

“The day will be bouncing literally with a children’s fair and bouncy castle, hot and cold food galore, crafts, therapies, charities, displays from the heart stopping Three Amigos and blood bikes accompanying the Blood Service Vans into the school,” said Chris.

The Welsh Blood Service will be in attendance to collect Blood donations as well as swabbing for bone marrow donors. Chris hopes that a great number of donations will be collected on the day.

“The strides in medical knowledge are incredible and now catching cancer early does not mean a death sentence,” said Chris. “Blood and bone marrow donations are so very important in the treatment of cancers.”

With this year’s festival Chris hopes to raise money for the charity’s move to Foley House.

“We are looking to extend our services greatly with more outreach services, dental services, audiology, trichology and respite care,” said Chris.

Foley House will also offer the same ‘distraction therapy’ that is practised in the present home of the charity – a unique model where the patients organise and run the charity business themselves.

(Image: Adam's Bucketful of Hope)

“The patients literally ‘work’ manning the shop in return for free therapeutic massages, beauty treatments, trips, concerts, fashion shows and much more,” said Chris.

“Working and being relied on to manage the shop fills their time daily. They are valued and feel valued– their mind is not focusing on their various serious conditions.”

Chris said that the potential renovation of Foley House is ‘the biggest distraction yet’.

“The anticipation and excitement are off the scale,” she said. “We are so looking forward to Adam’s Festival of Hope 2024 and as always we could not do what we do without the support of the lovely people of Pembrokeshire”.

For more information about volunteering and the festival contact 01437 779400 or bucketfulofhope@gmail.com. To buy tickets visit adamsbucketfulofhope.sumupstore.com, linked above.