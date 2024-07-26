Flying Start offers funded childcare for children ages 2-3 years in a quality childcare setting. Children can attend for 2.5hrs a day for 5 days of the week term time only. Childcare is delivered through the medium of English or Welsh. Support for children who have been identified with an Additional Learning Needs (ALN) is also provided by the Early Years Team.

Flying Start Funded Childcare offer

The Flying Start Funded childcare offer is for the term after a child’s 2nd birthday.

Please note dates for applications below:

January Intake - Children born between 1st September and 31st December– applications open from 10th November

- Children born between 1st September and 31st December– applications open from 10th November Easter intake – children born between 1st January and 31st March – applications open from 10th February

– children born between 1st January and 31st March – applications open from 10th February September intake – Children born between 1st April and 31st August – applications open from 1st June

01437 770004 or flyingstart@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Are you eligible?

Your child will be eligible the school term after their 2nd birthday

Flying Start Childcare Offer application form (opens in a new tab)

Flying Start

What is Flying Start?

Flying Start is a Welsh Government funded programme which is targeted at children aged 0 - 3 years 11 months and their families who live in certain areas of Pembrokeshire defined by postcode.

It is well recognised that children's early years are an important period and experiences at this time impact greatly on children's future development - so it is very important to get it right.

Dewis Cymru is the place to go if you want information or advice about your well-being – or want to know how you can help somebody else.

Are you Eligible?

Flying Start Childcare Offer

Health Visitors

Our aim to provide you with a friendly, caring and accessible service. The Health Visiting Service in Flying Start is able to provide additional home visits from the ante natal period through to 3 years and 11months. This is to support you with parenting and to provide you with any help and advice which you might need.

Community Nursery Nurses

The Flying Start Health Visitors are supported by a team of Community Nursery Nurses, who offer a range of help and support at a group or one to one within the home. These include, caring for your new baby, feeding, weaning, sleep routines, potty training and behaviour issues.

Group sessions include baby massage, under 1s and toddler groups.

Midwife

The Flying Start Midwife offers additional support for women during the pregnancy and the immediate post natal period.

Women who may need additional support are teenage mums, unsupported mums or mums who are vulnerable due to health or circumstances.

The Flying Start Midwives offer advice on staying healthy during pregnancy, maximising your chances of a normal birth, what happens when labour becomes more complex, breast feeding and infant feeding, care of the newborn and postnatal recovery. The focus is on maximising your unborn baby's mental and physical development and bonding with your baby.

You can ask you midwife to refer you or refer yourself by ringing 01437 770013 and leaving a message for us to call you back.

Rhian Walters - Flying Start Midwife

Speech & Language Team

Supporting children's language and communication development is a core aim of the Flying Start project.

The importance of targeting and identifying children who are having difficulties as early as possible is well evidenced. As is research into brain development which has shown the first three years of a child's life are crucial to the development of good language and communication skills.

What do the Speech & Language Team do?

Provide general communication support for all children

Ensure that other members of the Flying Start team are able to identify and support children's speech, language and communication difficulties

Provide parents/carers with specific and practical strategies to develop children's language through play

The Health team will also refer you to other agencies within Flying Start if required.

